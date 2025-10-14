Actor Sir Michael Caine and former England footballer Alan Shearer have urged the Prime Minister to ban smacking children

By Alex Nichol

An open letter signed by the likes of Sir Michael, Shearer and actors Natalie Dormer and Samantha Morton argue that children currently have less protection from physical harm than adults in England due to smacking not being totally outlawed. The UK is currently divided on its approach to the issue, with separate laws existing in different countries. In Wales, any type of corporal punishment, including smacking, hitting, slapping and shaking, was made illegal in March 2022, while Scotland introduced a similar ban in November 2020. But according to the Children Act 2004 which applies in England, it is unlawful to hit your child, except where it is "reasonable punishment", and this is judged on a case-by-case basis. Read More: Paedophile posed as teenage boy to sexually abuse thousands of children online Read More: Murder of ten-year-old Sara Sharif leads to renewed calls for smacking ban

Former Newcastle star and England player Alan Shearer joined Sir Michael in signing the letter to the PM. Picture: Getty

There is also a similar defence to smacking in Northern Ireland and a change in the law there would require the agreement of the Stormont Executive. The letter stated that an "outdated and damaging defence in the law still allows a parent or guardian to argue that it is okay to physically harm their child". The signatories insist it has "no place in 21st century England". The letter, co-ordinated by the NSPCC and supported by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and children's charity Barnardo's, said: "We believe that it is never 'reasonable' to hit a child. "It is harm, plain and simple. And the current law sends a dangerous message that striking a child can be excused." he argued.