Michael Carrick on the brink after Man United suffer latest humiliation at hands of Bournemouth
The Reds sit 16th in the Premier League after eight games
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Michael Carrick is on the brink of the sack at Manchester United after his side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday.
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The 45-year-old’s position was already hanging in the balance after Wednesday’s 4-1 Champions League loss at Como.
The under-fire boss then saw his side capitulate at Old Trafford in a loss which extended United’s winless run to an eighth straight match in all competitions and leaves their boss facing the sack.
Rayan and Marcus Tavernier scored avoidable first-half goals for the well-drilled Cherries at Old Trafford, where home fans displayed a banner reading "standards" as the players trudged off at the break.
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Captain Bruno Fernandes was dropped for days after his critique of Carrick’s approach in Italy, but the head coach claimed it was a "pure football" decision rather than punishment.
United fans expressed their fury at the Glazers and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe towards the end of a game that brought anger as Bournemouth celebrated a third 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the last four seasons.
Carrick applauded the fans, patted his chest and waved on a couple of occasions as United fans chanted his name as he walked down the tunnel, where fury then fixed on the underperforming players that followed him.
The Cherries' Rayan was left unmarked to volley home a Justin Kluivert free-kick at the far post in the 38th minute, before Tavernier turned into an empty net just minutes later.
Evanilson then made it three from a tight angle in the second half.
Speaking afterwards, Carrick told Sky: "It's a tough situation, there’s no hiding from it.
"What it looks like and what’s next I really don’t know.
"I will always do my best for the football club and I won’t change that now.
"I love what I do and I feel the responsibility, we'll have to wait and see."