The Reds sit 16th in the Premier League after eight games

Michael Carrick leaves the pitch after his side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty

By Alex Storey

Michael Carrick is on the brink of the sack at Manchester United after his side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday.

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Captain Bruno Fernandes was dropped for days after his critique of Carrick’s approach in Italy, but the head coach claimed it was a "pure football" decision rather than punishment. United fans expressed their fury at the Glazers and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe towards the end of a game that brought anger as Bournemouth celebrated a third 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the last four seasons. Carrick applauded the fans, patted his chest and waved on a couple of occasions as United fans chanted his name as he walked down the tunnel, where fury then fixed on the underperforming players that followed him.

Carrick reacts to the fans' support at full-time. Picture: Ash Donelon/Getty