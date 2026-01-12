Manchester United are focused on talks with Michael Carrick as they look to name a caretaker head coach.

He won two and drew one of those matches before Ralf Rangnick took charge for the rest of the season.

The 44-year-old took charge of United in a caretaker role for three matches after Solskjaer was sacked as manager in late 2021.

It is understood Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains a candidate for the role with talks continuing on Monday, but former United captain Carrick appears to be the favourite.

Carrick was named Middlesbrough boss in October 2022 and reached the Championship play-offs in his first season but was dismissed last summer.

United have also been in discussions with their former striker Solskjaer, who was previously in charge from December 2018 to November 2021, having initially been named as caretaker following Jose Mourinho's exit before taking the job on a permanent basis.

The Norwegian earned a second-placed finish in the Premier League and guided the club to the Europa League final in the 2020-21 campaign but was dismissed after a poor start the following season.

Ruben Amorim was sacked as United boss on January 5, a day after making pointed comments in a post-match press conference at Leeds, to bring to an end a 14-month reign in which United slumped to a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham.

Former United and Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher took charge of the team on a temporary basis but saw his side held to a 2-2 draw at Burnley last Wednesday night before they were knocked out of the FA Cup in a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

After Sunday's match, Fletcher said he had received "zero indication" regarding the club's plans and would report to their Carrington training ground to learn more on Monday.

United's players had two pre-planned days off on Monday and Tuesday, but the club will hope a new caretaker boss can be in charge once they return to Carrington and attention turns to Saturday's derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Carrick made 464 appearances for United during a 12-year stint with the club between 2006 and 2018, winning five Premier League titles and lifting the European Cup in 2008 among an array of honours.

After his retirement as a player, he joined Mourinho's coaching staff at United and remained as a first-team coach under Solskjaer.