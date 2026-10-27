Under-fire Manchester United boss Michael Carrick arrived at Carrington early on Tuesday morning with his future still up in the air.

Talks over the managerial situation followed that defeat and continued with chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox on Monday.

Carrick’s impressive stint saw him rewarded with a two-year deal to stay on as United boss, but just five months later he looks to be facing the sack following Sunday’s 3-0 Old Trafford loss to Bournemouth.

The popular former Red Devils midfielder not only steadied the ship after Ruben Amorim’s rocky reign but helped it change course as his January arrival inspired the side’s rise to third in the Premier League.

United are yet to comment on the under-fire head coach’s position after holding discussions at the club’s training ground on Monday.

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Carrick headed to Carrington shortly before 2pm on Monday to watch United Under-21s take on Hull – the side that ensured their Premier League season got off to a nightmare start – in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

The head coach left the training complex just before 5pm on Monday evening, shortly after Wilcox departed, having spent around three hours at Carrington.

The wait for clarity on Carrick’s future continues as he arrived early at the training ground on Tuesday ahead of the United players’ return for training following a day off.

Wilcox and Berrada also arrived at Carrington shortly afterwards.

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are potential replacements for the under-pressure boss, whose side are without a win in eight games after being beaten by Bournemouth days after the 4-1 Champions League loss at Como.

United have won just two of their 12 matches in all competitions this term and their seven-point return from eight matches represents their worst start to a season since 1986.

Carrick sidestepped questions over his future following the Bournemouth defeat, when he waved to the crowd and patted his chest as he left the pitch as fans supportively chanted his name.

The Old Trafford faithful’s anger was instead aimed at the Glazers, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Ineos set-up, including United director of football Wilcox.

Players were booed at the final whistle and then fiercely as they followed Carrick down the tunnel on a day when the manager left skipper Bruno Fernandes on the bench.

The 32-year-old, who also arrived at Carrington on Tuesday morning, has been a pale imitation of the player who won end-of-season awards having set a new Premier League assist record, with the frustrated captain questioning the manager’s tactics in Como.

Carrick claimed the decision to name him among the substitutes on Sunday was a “pure football” decision rather than punishment but the Portugal international did not play a minute.

Fernandes was at Carrington to for pre-planned treatment on Monday and social media users spotted his Instagram account liked a video that had written above it “never push a loyal person to the point where they no longer care”.

United sit just a point above the Premier League relegation zone in 16th place ahead of Saturday’s trip to Chelsea, before heading into the international break with home games against Roma and Aston Villa.