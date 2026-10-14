Michael Carrick says Manchester United’s players are “still really positive” about what they can achieve this season despite their rocky start being compounded by Lisandro Martinez’s blockbuster critique.

Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid with 10 men extended the Red Devils’ winless run to a fifth match and led the Argentina international to break ranks.

Martinez called out United director of football Jason Wilcox for a lack of summer business in jaw-dropping post-match interviews that saw him suggest change is needed upstairs rather than in the dugout.

A storm is brewing at Old Trafford but under-fire head coach Carrick, who has won just two of nine games this term, expressed confidence in the group’s mentality ahead of Sunday’s trip to rivals Leeds.

“The boys are hurting,” the United boss said. “They’re passionate, they want to do well. They’re definitely hurting.

“They’re trying to do the right things, they’re trying to work, they want to improve, they want to listen, they want to keep attacking the next game and move forward, and they’re still really positive (about) what we can do.

“So, I think it’s important that tonight, if we’re honest, can happen. It’s a really tough place to come, they’re a really good team, played in the semi-finals last year. They’re a good team.

“Going a goal down so early, I thought there was a lot of positives to take from the game, and we’ve got to use that.

“We definitely need to keep learning about some of the things that make it more difficult for ourselves, but we can win games and we can get winning games.

“It’s a fantastic game on Sunday for us to look forward to, to prepare for, and to galvanise everybody to push in that same direction, which the boys certainly are.”

United will need to be at their best to get a result at Elland Road, where Carrick’s side head on their lowest points tally after six games since 1986.

Their last trip to Leeds in January proved to be Ruben Amorim’s final match before the former Red Devils midfielder was appointed for the remainder of the season.

Carrick led United to a third-place finish and Champions League qualification, with outspoken defender Martinez saying “he does his best” with the hand he has been dealt by the club since signing an extended deal.

“Listen, as a group I don’t doubt the togetherness or the wanting to win or the willingness to do things to win,”