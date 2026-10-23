Michael Carrick is 100 per cent certain he can turn things around at Manchester United after the under-fire manager began his press conference with an emotional speech about the state of the club.

Carrick will take charge of Sunday’s return to Premier League action at home to Bournemouth but there is a sense that it may only prove a stay of execution for the United head coach.

The 45-year-old’s position is hanging in the balance after Wednesday’s calamitous 4-1 Champions League loss at Como extended their winless to a seventh match in all competitions – the club’s worse run of form since 2015.

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But the former midfielder will not go down without a fight and began Friday’s press conference with a defiant five-minute speech, admitting “we’ve kind of lost our way a little bit” but “we’ll get it back”.

“There’s always conversations going on,” Carrick said when he faced his first question. “I think it’s pretty obvious how we’re all feeling.

“The responsibility for me to be in this position is to lead. It is my responsibility whatever goes on the pitch, what we are as a group and what we look like and what we feel like.

“If anything, to hold that umbrella for me to get wet and for everyone else to stay dry. You know, that’s the position I’m in, and it’s a privileged position.

“Discussions are going on, getting the players in a good frame of mind and well organised to put in a good performance on Sunday.”

Asked if he is convinced he can still turn things around at United, Carrick said: “Yeah, yeah, 100 per cent.”carrick