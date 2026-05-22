The former club captain has extended his stay after a successful interim period

Carrick has agreed a contract running until 2028. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Michael Carrick has officially been appointed as full-time head coach of Manchester United, the club has confirmed.

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The former Red Devils captain took temporary reigns following Ruben Amorim's departure in January and has seen a sharp upturn in the club's form. The 44-year-old former midfielder secured Champions League football with three matches to spare and United wrapped up third spot with Sunday’s 3-2 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest – his 11th win in 16 games. Carrick had been backed for the job by a variety of players and rewarded with a two-year extension, almost a week after a deal after a broad agreement was reached. Read more: England axe Foden, Palmer and Alexander-Arnold as controversial World Cup squad revealed Read more: Harry Maguire ‘shocked and gutted’ as Thomas Tuchel leaves him out of England's World Cup squad

Carrick had been tipped by pundits and ex-players to get the full-time role. Picture: Getty

Speaking following the official announcement on Friday: "From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United. "Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride. "Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here. "Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again." Former Middlesbrough boss Carrick steadied the ship after Amorim’s rocky reign, with the low of August’s Carabao Cup exit at Grimsby firmly put in the rearview mirror as he began his short-term stint by beating Manchester City and Arsenal.

Michael Carrick with Director of Football Jason Wilcox. Picture: Getty

United turned to Carrick as they wanted somebody who understood the club’s unique pressures to aid the adaptation process as director of football Jason Wilcox weighed up their options. He was the unanimous choice in January for a job he competed for with Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose coaching staff he was a part of and now follows in going from stopgap coach to permanent boss. Director of football Wilcox said: "Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men’s team. In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach which aligns with the club’s values, traditions and history.

The club has already secured a Champions League spot for next season after missing out on European football entirely in 2025/26. Picture: Getty