A two-year deal with the option of a further season is reportedly on the table for the Red Devils' interim boss

Michael Carrick says clarity over his future will come “pretty soon” as talks ramp up over a contract to keep him as Manchester United head coach beyond this season. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Michael Carrick says clarity over his future will come “pretty soon” as talks ramp up over a contract to keep him as Manchester United head coach beyond this season.

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A two-year deal with the option of a further season is reportedly on the table, and the Press Association understands a broad agreement has been reached, with it potentially wrapped up before Sunday’s Old Trafford encounter against Nottingham Forest. The 44-year-old has surpassed expectations since replacing Ruben Amorim for the remainder of the campaign, leading the side up to third in the Premier League and securing Champions League qualification with three games to spare. Such success has seen Carrick go from stopgap to the man the Red Devils have decided to lead them into next season, with contract talks underway with the head coach over an extended stay. Read More: Arsenal’s Ben White ruled out for the rest of the season with knee injury Read More: Rory McIlroy’s bid for more major glory begins with disappointing opening round at US PGA

The 44-year-old has surpassed expectations since replacing Ruben Amorim for the remainder of the campaign. Picture: Getty

“Listen, the future for me is going to be decided pretty soon,” Carrick said. “We knew that was going to be towards the end of the season, if not the end of the season, so nothing’s changed. “There’s no big swing on that, that is what it is, and obviously whatever’s beyond that is pretty close round the corner anyway.” United turned to their former midfielder, captain and coach in January ahead of former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose path to the permanent post after a short-term reign, Carrick is now set to follow. “It’s a unique football club, special football club,” the United boss said. “I’m immensely proud to have come back and to be part of it, to help. “As a supporter, as an ex-player and an ex-employee is one thing, but as a pure supporter and caring about the club so much to be in a position to come back and help him for us as a group to move forward it was important.

Sunday offers Casemiro the chance to show his gratitude to the Old Trafford faithful one final time. Picture: Getty