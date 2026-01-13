Manchester United has appointed former player Michael Carrick as their head coach until the end of the season.

Carrick played for United for over a decade and is taking over as Red Devils boss for the second time in an interim capacity.

The 44-year-old took charge of United in a caretaker role for three matches after Solskjaer was sacked as manager in late 2021.

He won two and drew one of those matches before Ralf Rangnick took charge for the rest of the season.

Carrick will take up the position until the summer, with Gareth Southgate's former England assistant coach, Steve Holland expected to be Carrick's second-in-command.