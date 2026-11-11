Michael Carrick reported for training on Tuesday despite his days as Manchester United head coach appearing to be numbered as the club review his position and consider alternatives.

Carrick was pictured driving into United’s Carrington training ground on Tuesday morning, while United director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada are reported to be attending a meeting in Monaco.

Mauricio Pochettino, the former Tottenham, Paris St Germain and Chelsea boss, has emerged as the leading contender to succeed Carrick.

There is an expectation that the former midfielder will be sacked, but Old Trafford sources were insistent late on Monday evening that no decision had been made.

United languish in 18th spot and are reviewing Carrick’s position as the club take stock during the November hiatus, LBC understands.

The Red Devils will spend the international break in the relegation zone after failing to add to August’s solitary Premier League win against Ipswich in Sunday’s 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, whose Ineos company controls football operations, is based in the principality and would sign off on a change with the Glazers.

The former Argentina defender is currently in charge of the United States national team, where he recently extended his deal until 2030 and is preparing to face Haiti in the Nations League quarter-finals.

Former Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and ex-Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann were considered frontrunners when United considered replacing Carrick a fortnight ago.

A 4-1 Champions League loss at Como and 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth left the head coach’s job hanging by a thread, but the club decided to give him the opportunity to turn the situation around before the international break.

Carrick’s side subsequently lost 2-0 at Chelsea, where they were unable to take their chances and saw Lisandro Martinez sent off, before last Tuesday’s 3-2 comeback win against Roma and Sunday’s 4-4 draw with Villa.

United have been considering whether that run merits him staying on, and would have to push a manager who headed into the international break having stressed he would not walk away.

Asked if the November break comes at a good time for the group, the under-fire United boss said: “Yeah, it’s been a right mixed week or two or three, really, if you’re looking at the events.

“But I’m pretty clear where we need to go and how we need to get there.

“Obviously some of the boys will be flying off around the world and different things, and the group will be split for 10 days or so.

“But as a normal international week is, you know, we’ll have some training. We’ll have one or two days off, but not too much. But we’ll train, and we’ll get ready for the next game.”

United return to action with a Premier League trip to rivals Liverpool on November 22.