Sunday's draw ensured United would spend the upcoming international break in the relegation zone

Michael Carrick at full-time. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

By Alex Storey

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick insisted he would not walk away from the job after Sunday's wild 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.

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Stoppage-time goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu saw United rally for an unlikely point. However despite the late goals, the club sit in the relegation zone in 18th place after results elsewhere. Asked on Sky if he would quit if he felt it was the right thing to do for the club, Carrick said: "That's not going to happen." Read more: Matheus Cunha brace saves United in 3-2 win against Roma and gifts under-fire Michael Carrick breathing space Read more: Lando Norris wins Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Patrick Dorgu scored the equaliser. Picture: Ash Donelon/Getty

Then, speaking in his post-match press conference, Carrick expressed confidence his side could still turn things around this season. He said: "I think there’s more than enough. Goals change games and we've got to deal with it and it’s something we have to improve on drastically. "But there’s more than enough, we’re just making it too difficult for ourselves at the moment in certain times. "I'm quite clear with what direction the club needs to go in. We’ve just got to win games."

Carrick shakes hands with Unai Emery. Picture: Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty

United were 2-0 down inside five minutes as Alysson and Nicolas Jackson pounced on defensive errors, but Bruno Fernandes got one back from the penalty spot before Youri Tielemans scored against his former club. Having worked so hard to get level, United conceded twice in the opening seven minutes of the second half to John McGinn’s penalty and Leon Goretzka’s first Villa goal, with many fans having left before their second comeback of the afternoon. Zirkzee and Dorgu then left it late to rescue a draw.

Carrick insists he won't resign with the club in the relegation zone. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty