Riverdance star Michael Flatley has said his “heart is broken” after announcing that his wife, dancer Niamh O’Brien, has died.

The choreographer, 68, best known for creating the Riverdance Irish dancing troupe, remembered his “beautiful wife” and “best friend” in a heartfelt post shared on social media on Monday evening.

The couple, who performed together in the Irish dance show set up by Flatley titled Lord Of The Dance, were married for 20 years.

In a post shared on Instagram, he said: “My heart is broken. I have lost my beautiful wife, Niamh, and my best friend.

“My gorgeous bride of twenty years has gone to the Lord in Heaven.

“She was the most loving mother, wife and person, and our lives will never be the same without her.

“Thank you for all the love and kindness you have shown us. Please keep Niamh, Michael St James, and our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

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