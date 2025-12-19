Michael Jackson, Richard Branson, Mick Jagger and Kevin Spacey among those pictured in latest Epstein file drop
More celebrities were pictured with the disgraced financier in the latest drop of files as part of the Epstein case.
Those pictured include more images of former US president Bill Clinton, as well as new photos featuring Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross and Richard Branson.
It's not known where, when or what context many of the pictures - which do not imply any wrongdoing - were taken.
A picture that appears to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lying across row of women with Ghislaine Maxwell has also been released as part of the most recent files.
The former prince has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, saying did not “see, witness or suspect" anything related to the claims against him.
Businessman Richard Branson is also pictured alongside the disgraced financier.
Among the newly released images are those showing former US President Bill Clinton in a swimming pool alongside two other individuals - one of whom appears to be Ghislaine Maxwell, whilst the other is redacted with a black square.
In the other image, Clinton is lying on his back with his hands behind his head in what appears to be a hot tub alongside someone whose identity has been redacted.
The images are undated and their location remains unclear.
Clinton has never been accused of wrongdoing and has denied knowledge of Epstein's sex offending, with a spokesperson saying in 2019 that he "knows nothing about the terrible crimes" Epstein pleaded guilty to.
Actor Kevin Spacey was seen in photos alongside former President Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell in newly released images.
Back in July, Spacey called for the filed to be released, writing:
"Release the Epstein files. All of them. For those of us with nothing to fear, the truth can’t come soon enough. I hate to make this about me — but the media already has."