It's not known where, when or what context the pictures - which do not imply any wrongdoing - were taken.

By Poppy Jacobs

More celebrities were pictured with the disgraced financier in the latest drop of files as part of the Epstein case.

Those pictured include more images of former US president Bill Clinton, as well as new photos featuring Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross and Richard Branson. It's not known where, when or what context many of the pictures - which do not imply any wrongdoing - were taken.

Mick Jagger and Bill Clinton were among those pictured in photos released in the latest release of the Epstein Files. Picture: US Justice Department

Michael Jackson pictured alongside former US President Bill Clinton and singer and actress Diana Ross. Picture: US Justice Department

A picture that appears to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lying across row of women with Ghislaine Maxwell has also been released as part of the most recent files. The former prince has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, saying did not “see, witness or suspect" anything related to the claims against him.

A picture appears to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at a black tie event, lying across row of women alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, has been released as part of the Epstein files. Picture: US Justice Department

Businessman Richard Branson is also pictured alongside the disgraced financier.

Business mogul Richard Branson was pictured with Jeffrey Epstein in an undated photo from the latest file release. Picture: US Justice Department

Among the newly released images are those showing former US President Bill Clinton in a swimming pool alongside two other individuals - one of whom appears to be Ghislaine Maxwell, whilst the other is redacted with a black square. In the other image, Clinton is lying on his back with his hands behind his head in what appears to be a hot tub alongside someone whose identity has been redacted. The images are undated and their location remains unclear. Clinton has never been accused of wrongdoing and has denied knowledge of Epstein's sex offending, with a spokesperson saying in 2019 that he "knows nothing about the terrible crimes" Epstein pleaded guilty to.

Former US President Bill Clinton pictured swimming alongside two women, one of which appears to be Ghislaine Maxwell. The other is redacted. Picture: US Justice Department

Bill Clinton appears to be sat in hot tub, alongside an individual whose identity has been redacted. Picture: US Justice Department

Actor Kevin Spacey was seen in photos alongside former President Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell in newly released images. Back in July, Spacey called for the filed to be released, writing: "Release the Epstein files. All of them. For those of us with nothing to fear, the truth can’t come soon enough. I hate to make this about me — but the media already has."

Actor Kevin Spacey was seen in photos alongside former President Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell in newly released images. Picture: US Justice Department