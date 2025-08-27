The eldest son of Michael Jackson has announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Molly.

“Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories. We’ve travelled the world, graduated and grown so much together.

He captioned the post: “8 years down [infinite] to go.

Prince Jackson, 28, took to Instagram to announce the news, sharing a slew of pictures alongside his partner.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs.”

The post was set to the iconic MJ track “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You.”

Prince was fathered by Jackson and his second wife, Debbie Rowe, as was his sister Paris.

Prince’s announcement comes amid a growing rift between his sister and their father’s estate.

The 27-year-old has publicly raised concerns over “irregular payments” in recent works, accusing lawyers of withholding money.

Jonathan Steinsapir, an attorney for the estate, hit back at the claims.

“The historic turnaround and success of the Estate of Michael Jackson on behalf of his children speaks for itself,” he said.