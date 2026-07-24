It was a career-best round, a new course record and only the 16th score of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history

Michael Kim of the United States reacts after sinking his putt for birdie and the lead on the 18th green during the second round of the 2026 3M Open. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

American golfer Michael Kim has set a new course record after firing a bogey-free 59 at the 3M Open - one of the lowest rounds in PGA Tour history.

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The American made 12 birdies without a bogey during a remarkable second round at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. Kim started the day well, reeling off five birdies in a row from the third hole, before finishing in spectacular fashion with four consecutive birdies. His final stroke was a 24-foot birdie putt at the 18th, which secured a career-best round, a new course record and only the 16th score of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history. The 33-year-old climbed to 14 under par for the tournament after opening with a two-under 69 on Thursday. Read more: Jurgen Klopp appointed Germany's new boss and reveals 'if you go after my family I'm gone' Read more: Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Dina Asher-Smith among nine England athletes to pull out of Commonwealth Games

This putt for 59 ...



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Kim’s 59 is joint-second on the list of the lowest 18-hole scores in PGA Tour history. Jim Furyk remains the only player to have gone lower, shooting a 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship. The former John Deere Classic champion said his putting had been the difference, with Kim sinking eight putts from at least 10 feet during his round. “I putted awesome,” he said. “I feel that I got just about everything I could out of that round. “When you hit a putt and it does exactly what you envisioned before you hit it, it’s an awesome feeling. Felt like that all day out there.”

Kim’s 59 is joint-second on the list of the lowest 18-hole scores in PGA Tour history. . Picture: Alamy