Michael Marra has been elected as Scottish Labour leader, succeeding Anas Sarwar who quit Holyrood to join Andy Burnham’s government.

Having been elected as Scottish Labour leader – a role described by Mr Sarwar as the “hardest job in British politics” – Mr Marra must now set about trying to restore Labour’s fortunes with voters after the party lost its fifth consecutive Holyrood election.

North East Scotland MSP Mr Marra defeated his leadership rival Joe Fagan by 4,266 votes to 2,485.

He takes charge after the party suffered its worst result in the history of devolution in May’s Scottish Parliament elections – returning just 17 MSPs.

Having worked for Dundee University prior to entering politics, Mr Marra was made Scottish Labour’s education spokesperson in 2021.

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