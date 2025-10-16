The incident is said to involve an Australian racing driver, with the alleged assault taking place following a cocktail party at the star's pad

An aerial view of the property 'La Reserve' occupied by German-born Formula One racing car driver Michael Schumacher in Gland, on the shores of Lake Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, September 9, 2014. Picture: Alamy

A racing driver accused of 'raping one of Michael Schumacher's nurses' in a bedroom at the F1 star's family home has been named in court.

The allegations put forward by prosecutors allege the incident took place following a cocktail party, with the nurse raped 'multiple times' at the family's Swiss estate. The accused failed to turn up at court on Wednesday to face the sexual assault allegations, having previously stated that he and the nurse had consensual sex on a previous occasion. Named in court as Australian racing driver Joey Mawson, the 29-year-old is accused of attacking the Formula One legend's nurse during his stay at the house. A close friend of Schumacher's son Mick, 26, the driver is facing accusations of sexual assault over the reported attack, which took place in an upstairs bedroom at the home in Gland, Switzerland, on November 23, 2019. The Aussie driver is accused of raping the unconscious woman on two occasions after the group had played pool and drunk vodka at Schumacher's mansion in Gland, Switzerland. However, on Wednesday, the driver in question failed to appear at La Côte court in Nyon, Switzerland, to face the charges against him.

Michael Schumacher's nurse has accused an unnamed Australian racing driver of rape. Picture: Alamy

On Wednesday, Mawson's lawyer petitioned for an adjournment, but the prosecution hit back, claiming "the evidence is overwhelming," according to local media. The criminal complaint, filed in 2022, does not name the driver in question, but listed a man as the suspect. The judges chose to postpone the hearing to a later date according to court filings, with the defendant set to be re-summoned. According to news outlet 24 Heures, the driver had initially been co-operative, travelling from Australia during the early stages to answer police questions. The driver had previously admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim, but has always claimed it was consensual. The nurse denies having any form of prior relationship with the driver. Mawson is currently suspended from all forms of international sport after failing a doping test. According to documents, Mawson is ineligible to participate in any sports that have adopted a World Anti-Doping Code compliant anti-doping policy until 13 May 2026.

The entrance of the property 'La Reserve' occupied by German-born Formula One racing car driver Michael Schumacher in Gland, on the shores of Lake Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

The nurse was hired following the F1 stars traumatic ski accident in 2013, which left Schumacher requiring round-the-clock care. Details released by outlet 24heures reveal that the Schumacher family are not listed in the court filing. The driver claims he and the nurse had kissed once before, at a club in Geneva, according to court documents, with the nurse insisting the pair did not have a close relationship. On that evening in question, the nurse was seen to play pool with two of her colleagues at the home following a shift - a game that also involved the Australian. The nurse is then said to have consumed a number of vodka cocktails, before she began to feel unwell and needed to lie down.

According to documents, the group took her back to a staff room, before sending her to bed with the help of a physiotherapist in the group. After the woman was helped to bed and the physio laid her down with the lights on and "without undressing her". The racing driver is said to have been staying in a neighbouring room at the time of the alleged attack. The Australian driver is then said to have entered her room and raped her twice while she was unconscious, prosecutors have alleged.

Michael Schumacher was F1 champion seven times during a glittering career. Picture: Alamy