Corinna Schumacher reflected on her husband's glittering career and opened up on their relationship

Michael Schumacher with wife Corinna in 2012. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Michael Schumacher's wife has opened up on her marriage with the former Formula One champion, 12 years on from the skiing accident left which him with life-changing injuries.

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Corinna Schumacher broke her silence as part of a new Netflix documentary that looks at the star's breakthrough 1994 season, where he won the first of his seven world titles. The film, titled 'Schumacher '94: The Birth of a Legend', also gives a brief glimpse into the battle she has faced since her husband's accident in December 2013. Corinna is the primary carer for her husband and is supported by a team of nurses and therapists who provide round-the-clock care Want LBC stories before everyone else? Set us as your Preferred Source on Google Read more: What happened to Michael Schumacher? F1 great celebrated at Italian Grand Prix

Motorsports Formula One racing drivers Mika Hakkinen and Michael Schumacher at the Luxemburg Grand Prix in 1998. Picture: Alamy

Read more: All of the drivers confirmed to be on the F1 grid for 2027 She has only ever spoken a few times in the last 12 years in order to maintain the family's privacy. He has been kept out of the public eye ever since. However, the documentary does reveal that the hit song Rush Rush by Paula Abdul is a particularly meaningful one for the couple. She said in the film: "That was our song back then. When I hear it today, and I’m in the car, I cry to myself." Corinna also opens up about the early stages of their relationship and revealed her mother didn't approve of it at first. It was reported earlier this year that the F1 legend was no longer bed-bound, and was instead in a wheelchair.

A source said at the time: "He understands some of the things going on around him, but probably not all of them." He had been on the Combe de Saulire ski run in the French resort of Meribel when his skis hit a rock that was hidden beneath the snow. He crashed head first into a boulder, and despite wearing a helmet, he needed to be airlifted to hospital where he underwent two life-saving operations and put him in a coma for 250 days.

One goal. One season. The start of something great.



SCHUMACHER '94 - The Birth of a Legend, from 2 October. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/U5iV8qynXk — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 4, 2026