Michael Schumacher's wife opens up on caring for the stricken F1 star 12 years on from skiing accident
Corinna Schumacher reflected on her husband's glittering career and opened up on their relationship
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Michael Schumacher's wife has opened up on her marriage with the former Formula One champion, 12 years on from the skiing accident left which him with life-changing injuries.
Listen to this article
Corinna Schumacher broke her silence as part of a new Netflix documentary that looks at the star's breakthrough 1994 season, where he won the first of his seven world titles.
The film, titled 'Schumacher '94: The Birth of a Legend', also gives a brief glimpse into the battle she has faced since her husband's accident in December 2013.
Corinna is the primary carer for her husband and is supported by a team of nurses and therapists who provide round-the-clock care
Want LBC stories before everyone else? Set us as your Preferred Source on Google
Read more: What happened to Michael Schumacher? F1 great celebrated at Italian Grand Prix
Read more: All of the drivers confirmed to be on the F1 grid for 2027
She has only ever spoken a few times in the last 12 years in order to maintain the family's privacy.
He has been kept out of the public eye ever since.
However, the documentary does reveal that the hit song Rush Rush by Paula Abdul is a particularly meaningful one for the couple.
She said in the film: "That was our song back then. When I hear it today, and I’m in the car, I cry to myself."
Corinna also opens up about the early stages of their relationship and revealed her mother didn't approve of it at first.
It was reported earlier this year that the F1 legend was no longer bed-bound, and was instead in a wheelchair.
A source said at the time: "He understands some of the things going on around him, but probably not all of them."
He had been on the Combe de Saulire ski run in the French resort of Meribel when his skis hit a rock that was hidden beneath the snow.
He crashed head first into a boulder, and despite wearing a helmet, he needed to be airlifted to hospital where he underwent two life-saving operations and put him in a coma for 250 days.
One goal. One season. The start of something great.— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 4, 2026
SCHUMACHER '94 - The Birth of a Legend, from 2 October. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/U5iV8qynXk
In another documentary released in 2021, Corinna said: "Michael is here, different."
She added: "And to simply make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does.
"We are getting on with our lives., 'private is private', as he always said.
"It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible."