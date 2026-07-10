Brothers Michael Stewart, 57, and Anthony Stewart, 60, were just 15 and 18 when they killed Anthony Littler . Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Two brothers are facing life in jail for killing a civil servant 42 years ago during a spree of gratuitous violence against gay men.

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Michael Stewart, 57, and Anthony Stewart, 60, were just 15 and 18 when they set upon Anthony Littler as he walked home in East Finchley, north London, on May 1 1984. The victim, a real ale enthusiast, had spent the evening at a pub in Carshalton, Surrey, at a meeting of the Ponds Branch of The Society for the Preservation of Beer from the Wood. He was ambushed and left for dead as he walked home down a narrow alleyway from East Finchley Tube station at 12.18am. Mr Littler, 45, was hit twice over the head with a blunt weapon and was found mortally wounded half an hour later, still with his briefcase, £80 cash and credit cards.

Anthony Littler was hit twice over the head with a blunt weapon and was found mortally wounded. Picture: MPS

Within minutes of the attack, Michael Stewart had anonymously called for an ambulance from a phone box, but a search for an injured man was called off after he hung up. Half an hour later, Mr Littler was found by members of the public lying in a pool of blood having suffered a “catastrophic” brain injury. By the spring of 1984 the Stewart siblings and their friends had made a “hobby” of targeting lone men who they believed to be gay, jurors were told. But during house-to-house police inquiries, they claimed to be at home at the time of the attack on Mr Littler, with binman Anthony Stewart insisting he never used the alley. Despite an appeal on Crimewatch and ITV’s Police 5, no meaningful leads were identified and the case remained unsolved for decades, the Old Bailey heard.

Littler's murder went unsolved for decades. Picture: PA

The breakthrough came on the 29th anniversary of Mr Littler’s death, when the defendants’ younger brother Daniel, who was 10 at the time, came forward to police after a family falling-out. He told officers his older brothers had confessed to the killing and boasted about being involved in “queer bashing”, jurors were told. Years after the killing, Michael Stewart had also admitted his guilt to a girlfriend and even showed her where it happened, the court had heard. In 2022, police reopened the investigation and deployed covert investigative techniques against the brothers, bugging their cars and Michael’s home. Anthony was said to be a man of few words but Michael proved to have a “loose tongue” and bragged about what he did in 1984, the court heard. Both defendants, from north London, who declined to give evidence, had denied involvement. An Old Bailey jury deliberated for less than three hours to find them guilty of murder on Monday. The Stewart brothers will be sentenced by Mrs Justice Cutts on Friday.

London Ambulance Service call sheet. Picture: MPS