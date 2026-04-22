The former Premier League star was caught doing an average of 50mph in a 40 zone, but later had the speeding charge dropped

Antonio was playing for West Ham at the time. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Former West Ham United star Michail Antonio has been convicted of speeding just months after he almost died in a horror crash.

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The 36-year-old, who now plays in Qatar, failed to tell police who was behind the wheel of his vehicle when it was clocked doing an average of 50mph in a 40mph zone in Birmingham on March 1 last year. It came less than three months after he crashed his Ferrari into a tree in Essex in December 2024, causing a badly broken leg. He had to be cut free by firefighters after being left trapped inside the vehicle for 45 minutes, and spent three weeks in hospital recovering. Read more: Pictured: Security guard who suffered 'life-changing injuries' in influencer nightclub crash horror Read more: Four arrested in fraud probe into firms delivering home insulation contracts

Michail Antonio was released by West Ham in 2025. Picture: Alamy

Antonio, who already has six points on his licence including for having no insurance at the time of the crash, did not appear and was unrepresented at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He now faces a further six points for failing to notify police of the identity of the driver of the Lamborghini, meaning he would be disqualified from driving under the "totting up" procedure. During the 12-minute hearing, the court heard that a letter asking for information about the driver was sent by West Midlands Police to Antonio's home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, three days after it was clocked speeding. Prosecutor Lucy Allen said: "There has been no response received to that notice. We offer no evidence in relation to the speeding offence." Magistrates did not retire before convicting Antonio of failing to provide information on April 4 last year.

Antonio was not legally represented at the hearing, with the court clerk telling magistrates: "The defendant has not put forward a reason for you to consider (for failing to provide information)." In a separate case, the footballer is accused of failing to respond to the Met Police over an allegation of driving without due care and attention in central London. Officers say the footballer was the registered keeper of a Lamborghini Urus which is accused of being involved in an incident on Pall Mall at 12.38am on November 5 last year. Antonio was written to by the Met and asked to identify the driver of the car, and he allegedly failed to respond, sparking a criminal prosecution.

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen lifts up Michail Antonio's shirt after scoring, days after the 2024 crash. Picture: Getty