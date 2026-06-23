The former chief Brexit negotiator said it had been a "lose-lose" game on its tenth anniversary of the referendum

By Issy Clarke

Michel Barnier has described Brexit as a "lose-lose game" and said the "door is open" for Britain to rejoin the European Union.

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Michel Barnier was the EU's Chief Brexit negotiator,. Picture: Getty

Today marks a decade since Britain narrowly voted to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum - but the debate over Britain's relationship with the bloc remains politically febrile. The subject was a point of difference between Labour leadership hopefuls Wes Streeting - who said he would seek to rejoin the EU if elected Prime Minister - and Andy Burnham, who promised not to "re-run" the Brexit debate while campaigning in Makerfield. Asked about his relationship with Burnham, who looks set to become Britain's next Prime Minister after Sir Keir Starmer resigned and Streeting agreed to abandon his leadership bid, Mr Barnier said he did not know the newly-elected Makerfield MP "personally". He went on: "I am told that he's friendly with Europe, and I think he will be on the same line as Keir Starmer to increase our relation." Mr Barnier also stressed the "common interest separate from Brexit" between the UK and the EU, and went so far as to leave the door open for the UK to rejoin the bloc without signing up to the Euro.

Andy Burnham, who looks set to become the next PM after cruising to victory in the Makerfield by-election, has said he is unwilling to reopen the Brexit arguments. Picture: Alamy