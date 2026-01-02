Baroness Mone, who was at the centre of a £148 million Covid PPE scandal, had, along with her husband, £75 million of British assets frozen by a court order two years ago

Baroness Mone has been allowed to keep rent earned from a £25million mansion. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Baroness Michelle Mone has been allowed to keep the estimated £15,000-a-week earned from renting out her central London mansion covered by a freezing order.

Baroness Mone, who was at the centre of a £148 million Covid PPE scandal, had, along with her husband, £75 million of British assets frozen by a court order two years ago amid a probe by the National Crime Agency. The order has now been amended, allowing the couple to keep the money they have earned from renting out a £25 million mansion in Chester Square, Belgravia, central London, as the investigation into a deal to supply 25 million surgical gowns during Covid continues. The lavish property is owned by the Isle of Man-based company belonging to her husband, Doug Barrowman. The firm paid £9.25 million for the Grade-II listed home in December 2020, just a month after another one of his businesses – PPE Medpro - was paid £122 for unsuitable medical gowns imported from China. It was granted planning permission for a costly refurbishment, according to the Times. It was previously on the market for £25 million. Read more: Michelle Mone-linked PPE firm is wound up as Government faces losing most of £148m Covid debt Read more: Government 'not giving up' on recouping millions linked to Baroness Michelle Mone, Starmer says

The property is in Chester Square, Belgravia, central London. Picture: Google

An interim freezing order was imposed in May 2023, with a final order confirmed in December 2023. An amendment to the freezing order, seen by the newspaper, was reportedly approved by Judge Tony Baumgartner during a secret hearing at Southwark Crown Court. “Any rental income from this property is not restrained and there is no restriction on the use to which this income may be put,” the judge was quoted as saying. Mr Barrowman, Baroness Mone, her adult children, parents and multiple companies in the Isle of Man and the British Virgin Islands are banned from “dealing with identified assets” during the investigation into the PPE deal. Last year, the couple put several of their assets up for sale, which they own through a string of offshore companies. The assets included a yacht - named Lady M - which became infamous when Mone posted a picture of herself in a bathing suit on the vessel in the Mediterranean with the caption: "Business isn’t easy. But it is rewarding.” Also for sale at a cut price was a £41 million six-bedroom luxury villa on the picturesque island of St Barts in the Caribbean. The 17,000 sq ft six-bedroom mansion, which Barrowman built in 2018, is claimed to be one of the biggest on the Caribbean island. It has reportedly played host to the rich and famous including Jay Z and Beyoncé. The Mirror also reported that the couple's £19 million London townhouse was sold in 2023, as well as their £7m Algarve, Portugal villa.

The lavish property is owned by the Isle of Man-based company belonging to Lady Mone’s husband, Doug Barrowman, left. Picture: Getty