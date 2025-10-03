"She's admitted she lied, and while she may be right that it isn't a crime, she should not be allowed to remain in position," the petition states.

Baroness Michelle Mone ahead of the State Opening of Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A petition to expel Michelle Mone has gathered more than 280,000 signatures after a company linked to her was ordered to pay back nearly £122 million following a PPE contract breach.

PPE company, Medpro, linked to Lady Mone, was ordered to pay back nearly £122 million to the Government on Wednesday after it was found to have breached a contract to supply surgical gowns during the Covid-19 pandemic. The petition, hosted by 38Degrees, states: "Expel Michelle Mone from the House of Lords. "She's admitted she lied, and while she may be right that it isn't a crime, she should not be allowed to remain in position." Read More: Baroness Mone accuses Chancellor of ‘inflammatory’ language in letter to PM Read more: Firm linked to Michelle Mone to repay Government £122 million for breaching PPE covid contract

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch told local radio on Thursday Lady Mone had brought “embarrassment and shame to the party”, and should have the “book thrown at her”. Ms Badenoch said: “Michelle Mone is not a Conservative peer. She has had the whip removed because she did something wrong. She brought a lot of embarrassment and shame to the party, and made people think that she had got those contracts because she was a Conservative. Absolutely not the case. “As the prosecution against her continues, they should throw the full book at her for every single criminal act or every single bit of wrongdoing that has taken place.” Shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho branded the actions of Lady Mone, who had the Tory whip suspended, as “disgraceful” and called on her to relinquish her peerage. Ms Coutinho said: “I think it was disgraceful what she’s done.“It was also a Conservative government who started the lawsuit. The lawsuit, which means that she’s had to repay this money, started in, I think it was 2022, when Rishi Sunak was prime minister. “We’ve taken away the Conservative whip, she’s no longer a Conservative peer, and I think the honourable thing to do, particularly in light of this, would be to resign.”

Baroness Michelle Mone during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, 2022. Picture: Alamy

Lady Mone criticised the High Court judgment, calling it a win for the “establishment”, while her husband Doug Barrowman said it was a “travesty of justice”. The peer has claimed she is the target of a “vendetta” by the Government. PPE Medpro, a consortium led by Mr Barrowman, was awarded Government contracts by the former Conservative administration to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic, after Lady Mone recommended it to ministers. She then acted as the firm’s “big gun” in talks with officials to help get the contract over the line. In her 87-page ruling, Mrs Justice Cockerill said the gowns “were not, contractually speaking, sterile, or properly validated as being sterile”, which meant they could not be used in the NHS. The contract was awarded despite concerns being raised about the “potential for conflict of interest” given the Tory peer’s husband was involved with the firm.

Peer Michelle Mone in 2014. Picture: Alamy