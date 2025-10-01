Baroness Michelle Mone ahead of the State Opening of Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A company linked to Tory peer Michelle Mone must repay the Government almost £122 million for breaching a PPE contract, following a High Court ruling.

PPE Medpro was sued by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), who claimed the company had provided 25 million “faulty” gowns that were not sterile. The company, a consortium led by Lady Mone’s husband and businessman Doug Barrowman, was awarded Government contracts by the former Conservative administration to supply PPE during the pandemic, after she recommended it to ministers. Both denied wrongdoing and neither gave evidence at the trial in June, where DHSC lawyers said they were “not concerned with any profits made by anybody” and that the case was “simply about compliance”. The Government wants to recover the costs of the £121 million contract, as well as the costs of transporting and storing the items, which amount to an additional £8,648,691. On Wednesday, Mrs Justice Cockerill ruled against Medpro, finding three breaches of contract and concluding it is liable for the repayment of the contract cost. Read More: Nigel Farage ‘doesn’t like Britain’, Starmer declares as he warns of 'fight for the soul of the country'

Baroness Michelle Mone during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords. Picture: Alamy

The judge found the Medpro gowns were faulty and not sterile, and the NHS had “no use” for the product. But she rejected the government’s claim for storage costs. Baroness Mone responded to the ruling on X as "shocking but all too predictable". "It is nothing less than an Establishment win for the Government in a case that was too big for them to lose," she claimed.

According to the judgment, PPE Medpro won its original pleaded case, having spent 4.5 years and… pic.twitter.com/AtSp0rtxQz — Lady Michelle Mone (@MichelleMone) October 1, 2025

Baroness Mone also accused the Government of “scapegoating” her and Mr Barrowman in a post on X, in which she claimed that the company had offered to settle the case. She said: “Doug and I have been deliberately scapegoated and vilified in an orchestrated campaign designed to distract from catastrophic mismanagement of PPE procurement. “The Government decided to make us the poster couple for the PPE scandal, a convenient distraction to take the blame off them.” She continued that instead of settling the case, the DHSC “chose to spend a staggering £5 million of taxpayers’ money pursuing litigation against a company they knew had no funds”. In court documents from May this year, the DHSC said the gowns were delivered to the UK in 72 lots between August and October 2020, with £121,999,219.20 paid to PPE Medpro between July and August that year.

