Suspect dead after shooting at Michigan synagogue and school
A man is dead after armed police responded to a shooting at a Jewish synagogue and school in Michigan.
A truck crashed into the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.
Security at a synagogue then "engaged in gunfire" with a suspect, police say, and was injured.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the synagogue's roof. Footage from the scene shows dozens of police vehicles surrounding the building.
Oakland County sheriff Mike Bouchard said no-one had been taken into custody.
Explosives experts are at the scene of the vehicle ramming Mr Bouchard added.
FBI director Kash Patel said agents were on scene of an "apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation" at the synagogue.
About a dozen parents sprinted to get their children from an early childhood learning centre inside the building after getting approval from police.
West Bloomfield School District went on lockdown.
Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement saying she was tracking developments.
"This is heartbreaking," the governor said. "Michigan's Jewish community should be able to live and practise their faith in peace."
Temple Israel calls itself the nation's largest Reform synagogue, with 12,000 members, according to its website.
It has an early childhood education centre and offers educational programmes for families and adults.
The website says the synagogue is "passionate about helping Jewish communities across the globe" and that its mission is to "create a community building through the lens of Reform Judaism".
The Jewish Federation of Detroit advised all Jewish organizations in the area "to go into lockout protocol - nobody in or out of your building".