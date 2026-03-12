About a dozen parents sprinted to get their children from an early childhood learning centre inside the building after getting approval from police

A woman gathers children as law enforcement respond to a call at Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A man is dead after armed police responded to a shooting at a Jewish synagogue and school in Michigan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A truck crashed into the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. Security at a synagogue then "engaged in gunfire" with a suspect, police say, and was injured. Smoke could be seen billowing from the synagogue's roof. Footage from the scene shows dozens of police vehicles surrounding the building. Oakland County sheriff Mike Bouchard said no-one had been taken into custody. Explosives experts are at the scene of the vehicle ramming Mr Bouchard added. Read More: Man jailed for manufacturing ammunition ‘in case UK was invaded’ Read More: Disgruntled MI5 worker contacted foreign power amid assault claim, court told

Law enforcement respond to a call at Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township. Picture: Alamy

Law enforcement responds at the scene of a shooting on Walnut Lake Rd. Picture: Getty

FBI director Kash Patel said agents were on scene of an "apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation" at the synagogue. About a dozen parents sprinted to get their children from an early childhood learning centre inside the building after getting approval from police. West Bloomfield School District went on lockdown.

People gather near Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township. Picture: Alamy