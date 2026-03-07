At least four people have been killed as tornadoes and strong storms ripped through southern Michigan on Friday.

Multiple homes were destroyed and hundreds were left without power.

Tornado warnings have been issued for much of the state as videos on social media show houses being ripped apart by the extreme winds.

Three of the victims were from the Union Lake area, according to the Branch County Sheriff's Office, which said a further 12 were injured.

One other death was reported in Cass County, around 50 miles from Union Lake.

A State Emergency Operations Centre has been activated as extreme weather continues, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said.

Clayton Cummins, a spokesperson for Michigan emergency services and ​police, said: "It's sounding like the local response is and ⁠has ​been able to address what's been a very ​devastating afternoon and evening in southwest Michigan.