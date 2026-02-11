Mick Jagger’s fiancée has described how she was left ‘shaken’ after being attacked outside an exclusive London member’s’ club.

Melanie Hamrick, 38, shared how she was targeted outside swanky Annabel’s in Mayfair.

In a post on social media, she described how she was ‘physically attacked’.

She wrote: “This is incredibly hard to share, but I was physically attacked at Annabels Mayfair tonight.

“I’m so thankful to my friends for protecting me.

“Two people grabbed me from behind and thank god for good people who stepped in to help me.”

“I’m shaken, sad and heartbroken that people can treat each other this way.”

It is understood that she was a victim of an attempted mugging.

Melanie and Mick, 82, have been a couple since 2014 and have a son together. They met after a Rolling Stones gig in Tokyo in 2014.

London’s affluent postcodes are notorious for robberies and street crime as gangs target the wealthy.

Police data showed there were 115 robberies per 1,000 residents in the local area around Berkeley Square.

London's overall robbery rate is about 3.7 per 1,000 people over the same period between December 2024 and November 2025.

Some ultra high net worth individuals have resorted to hiring private security when travelling around some parts of central London.

Fashion designer to the stars Catalin Botezatu, 59, was mugged in Mayfair for his £2 million Richard Mille watch last month.

He was robbed in Berkeley Square at 11.50pm on January 29.

Last month hammer-wielding thugs broke into a family-run jewellers in Richmond, south-west London and ransacked a window display.