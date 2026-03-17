Micky van de Ven has launched a staunch defence of his commitment to Tottenham and insisted any reports of players not caring about the club’s precarious situation are nonsense.

“The only thing I can say is it’s not true. It would be strange if a player was in the dressing room now and saying, ‘I’m going to leave either way, or I don’t focus about the situation because everything that’s going to happen, it doesn’t affect me’, so I think it’s just nonsense,” Van de Ven said.

Tottenham responded with a spirited display in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Sunday to provide fresh belief and Van de Ven, who has faced criticism following a red card earlier this month against Crystal Palace, hit back at suggestions some players have “checked out” in the survival battle.

Spurs are embroiled in a Premier League relegation battle and reached a nadir last Tuesday when they slipped to a club-record sixth consecutive loss with a 5-2 defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16.

“The other day when we read something about one guy that said to everyone that he’s probably going to leave and doesn’t care about the situation they’re in, and then someone reads this and we’re just like, how does this come out? People are just making things up.

“It’s just frustrating for us as well because it brings so much more trouble as well, because the fans are starting to believe this.

“Trust me all the people involved on the pitch, the staff, the players, everyone, they care so much about the situation we’re in right now.

“We just want to turn things around and that’s the most important, that’s the main focus for everyone.

“I just want to stay fit and turn things around. Obviously, the last games from my side hasn’t been the best and I know that as well.

“It’s just most important that I keep showing to everyone that I always give 100 per cent to this club. I will always do as long as I play.

“For me, the most important is that we turn things around right now.”