The measures come as part of Bury council's newly approved "anti-racist organisation strategy"

Bury Town Hall. Picture: Google

By Poppy Jacobs

A Labour council is claiming that microaggressions and jokes are the first step towards genocide as part of its new anti-racims strategy.

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Bury council has said the behaviours could eventually lead to "mass killings" if they go unchallenged, listing it as an example of bias that could escalate into genocide. The measures come as part of its newly approved "anti-racist organisation strategy" which aims to "remove system racism" from the town by 2028. The strategy contains a "pyramid of hate" that shows how "uninterrupted racist behaviours can escalate at scale", and includes jokes, microaggressions and stereotyping within its lowest levels. It then escalates upwards through several categories of "prejudice", "discrimination", "hate and violence" to the pinnacle of "genocide" Read more: Tory candidates standing in next general election must pledge to leave ECHR Read more: Downing Street says no evidence that 'malicious actor' is targeting other Government departments

Genocide is defined as: "Organised killing, forced mass movement, mass killings". The term microaggression refers to perceived verbal or behavioural slights that make people feel marginalised, and gained popularity in the Black Lives Matter protest of 2020. The concept of a pyramid of hate appears inspired by a popularised version by the Anti-Defamation League and based on the work of social psychologist Gordon Allport. Director of the campaign group Don't Divide Us, Alka Sehgal-Cuthburt, has called the concept "nonsensical and illogical", and said whoever proposed the idea "really needs to give their head a wobble".

The concept of a pyramid of hate appears inspired by a popularised version by the Anti-Defamation League and based on the work of social psychologist Gordon Allport. . Picture: Bettmann/Getty