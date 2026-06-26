Microsoft have hiked the prices of Xbox consoles as the tech industry battles with chip and memory shortages caused by the onset of artificial intelligence. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Microsoft have hiked the prices of Xbox consoles as the tech industry battles with chip and memory shortages caused by the onset of artificial intelligence.

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The tech giant has followed competitor Apple in raising the prices of its core products due to the cost of memory for its systems. The price hike follows a similar rise last year. The memory cost crisis has seen Microsoft also announce that 2TB Xbox consoles are being discontinued. Fellow gaming platform PlayStation raised the price of the PS5 in March this year. Read More: FTSE 100 falls as OpenAI delay report knocks tech Read More: Civil servants 'paid to play Grand Theft Auto' to learn about 'lived experience'

The tech giant has followed competitor Apple in raising the prices of its core products due to the cost of memory for its systems. Picture: Alamy

Xbox said on Thursday that the price of its basic console, the Xbox Series S, will go up by $100 (£75) to $499. The heavy-duty Xbox Series X will also see its price hiked, with the version with more memory and a disc drive rising $150 to $749. The new prices will take effect from August. Microsoft said it had "hoped another price increase would not be necessary", but blamed the rising cost of console storage and memory for needing to raise prices on consumers. "The entire consumer electronics industry is struggling with the current components crisis, but the effects are particularly hard on consoles," Xbox said. Microsoft has been a leading proponent of AI through its Copilot agent, which is understood to be causing the price components with a spike in demand for memory and microchips.