Microsoft has announced it has cut 4,800 jobs, amounting to roughly 2.1% of its workforce, with Xbox expected to shoulder a significant share of the layoffs.

In a memo to staff, executive vice president Amy Coleman said the tech giant needed to focus on areas that could better deliver for customers in a “fast-changing industry”.

More than 1,600 roles are to be cut immediately at Xbox, with a further 1,600 jobs affected as four game development studios - Compulsion Games, Double Fine Productions, Ninja Theory and Undead Labs - are spun off.

In a note to staff shared on X, Xbox chief executive Asha Sharma described the move as “the most significant restructure in Xbox history”.

She insisted the cuts were “about a bigger future for Xbox, not a smaller one”, adding: “History is full of companies that mistake longevity for inevitability. We will not be one of them.”

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