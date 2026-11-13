Microsoft is continuing to report that programme outages are affecting millions of users on Friday morning, with Outlook and Teams being among those affected.

Here is what we know about the issue so far and when it might be resolved.

Microsoft said on Friday: “We appreciate your organisation’s patience and understanding while we work with urgency to resolve this incident."

Copilot and aspects of its Cloud service are also affected by disruption, as the tech giant says it is working to try and resolve problems for users.

What has happened?

Teams, AI service Copilot, Outlook and some aspects of the Cloud service are unavailable or not working for millions of Microsoft users after a global outage.

The monitoring website Downdetector first showed a spike in users reporting problems with Microsoft Teams in the UK around 6.15pm on Thursday, and issues were not fully resolved at the time of writing on Friday.

In an update on Friday, the tech giant said that although it had managed to get servers operating multiple times overnight UK time, those servers had crashed.

What caused the Microsoft outage?

It is not currently known what caused the outage for Microsoft outage.

Microsoft said it had tried several solutions to mitigate the problems, including isolating parts of its infrastructure and shifting traffic to alternate routes.

“We’ve monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed that change is not taking as expected,” the company said.

The tech firm provided regular updates on official Microsoft 365 accounts.

It had earlier directed people to a page on its website for updates, but users complained the page did not load.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, also reported issues.

How long will Microsoft be down for?

Microsoft has not given a firm time as to when the outage will be sorted, but it has said that it is treating the issue as a matter of urgency.

At 9.30am, the company said it had seen early signs of stabilising, but it has said that the issue is still being fixed.