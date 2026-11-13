Described as a 'digital snow day', the outages come despite the government insisting ‘robust contingency plans’ are in place

Emergency services up and down the country have been hampered by the Microsoft outage. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Fraser Knight and Danielle de Wolfe

Police forces have resorted to pen and paper to communicate after the global Microsoft outage continues to cause 'absolute carnage' across the force - and beyond.

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A police officer in the Met has suggested some control rooms have had to revert to older methods for dispatch, including writing on pen and paper and using handheld radios. Described by one Met officer as “absolute carnage", the suggestion comes despite the government insisting "robust contingency plans" are in place. The audio quality of handheld radios is vastly reduced, with concerns raised over the accurate sharing of high-risk information over channels. The impact of the technology outage was also seen to stretch far beyond UK police forces on Friday, with government communications and local council services impacted. NHS patients are also being left without prescriptions after GPs were left unable to contact pharmacies via email. Read more: Microsoft scrambles to fix global outages - but admits things not going 'as expected' Read more: Home Office underspent Prevent budget by third despite record demand

Police have been forced into using radios. Picture: Britpix/Alamy

Police forces have said publicly that they are unable to receive crime reports through their online forms South Wales Police, Hertfordshire, The Met have advised to call 101 or 999 instead. The source also suggested there’s been a knock-on impact with emails. Cross-force requests for support are usually sent by email, including for searches to find high risk missing people. “There will have been things we have missed and there will be a big mop up today on emails that were missed and haven’t been actioned” It comes amid reports of delays to some NHS patients getting their prescriptions due to the Microsoft outage. A spokesperson for the National Pharmacy Association said: “We are aware of the disruption impacting pharmacies today, including access to NHS email systems, due to national issues with Microsoft. “This affects a pharmacy’s ability to communicate with GP practices and some patients.

Digital systems used by GPs to communicate with pharmacies have been impacted by the outage. Picture: Yuri Arcurs/Alamy