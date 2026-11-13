Microsoft outage causes 'absolute carnage' as UK police resort to pen and paper and NHS patients left without prescriptions
Described as a 'digital snow day', the outages come despite the government insisting ‘robust contingency plans’ are in place
Police forces have resorted to pen and paper to communicate after the global Microsoft outage continues to cause 'absolute carnage' across the force - and beyond.
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A police officer in the Met has suggested some control rooms have had to revert to older methods for dispatch, including writing on pen and paper and using handheld radios.
Described by one Met officer as “absolute carnage", the suggestion comes despite the government insisting "robust contingency plans" are in place.
The audio quality of handheld radios is vastly reduced, with concerns raised over the accurate sharing of high-risk information over channels.
The impact of the technology outage was also seen to stretch far beyond UK police forces on Friday, with government communications and local council services impacted.
NHS patients are also being left without prescriptions after GPs were left unable to contact pharmacies via email.
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Police forces have said publicly that they are unable to receive crime reports through their online forms South Wales Police, Hertfordshire, The Met have advised to call 101 or 999 instead.
The source also suggested there’s been a knock-on impact with emails.
Cross-force requests for support are usually sent by email, including for searches to find high risk missing people.
“There will have been things we have missed and there will be a big mop up today on emails that were missed and haven’t been actioned”
It comes amid reports of delays to some NHS patients getting their prescriptions due to the Microsoft outage.
A spokesperson for the National Pharmacy Association said: “We are aware of the disruption impacting pharmacies today, including access to NHS email systems, due to national issues with Microsoft.
“This affects a pharmacy’s ability to communicate with GP practices and some patients.
“Please bare with your pharmacy teams today, where waits may be longer than normal and there may be delays to some prescriptions.”
A senior civil servant has also said, on the basis on remaining anonymous, that all departments are now “assessing and coordinating” the impact of the outage.
“Mainly it’s to check our data and digital foundations aren’t compromised, which we don’t think they are.
“The primary goal is to make sure core public services and fine and will run. We’ve had to hold actual conference calls this morning, like we would in 2019.”
A large number of government meetings and calls are conducted over Microsoft Teams.
The UK Government said it had “robust contingency plans” in place to minimise disruption caused to services.
In a statement, the Met said: "Due to a global Microsoft service issue, some online form submissions may be affected.
"If your report is time-critical but not an emergency, please call 101. In an emergency, call 999."