Microsoft outages continue as tech giant works to restore services
Affected products included instant messaging service Teams, AI service Copilot, Outlook emails and some aspects of its Cloud services, among others
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Microsoft users continued to experience disruption on Friday as the tech giant worked to resolve outages impacting some of its most popular services.
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Monitoring website Downdetector first showed a spike in users reporting problems with Microsoft Teams in the UK at around 6.15pm on Thursday.
Issues were still being reported at 3am the following morning.
“We appreciate your organisation’s patience and understanding while we work with urgency to resolve this incident,” the company said.
Affected products included instant messaging service Teams, AI service Copilot, Outlook emails and some aspects of its Cloud services, among others.
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In an update on Friday, the tech giant said that although it had managed to get servers operating multiple times overnight UK time, those servers had crashed.
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, also reported issues.
“We’re investigating an issue with Microsoft connectors where new connections may be broken and tools are not working as expected,” OpenAI said in a statement on its website.
“We’ll share an update when we know more.”
Microsoft said it had tried several solutions to mitigate the problems, including isolating parts of its infrastructure and shifting traffic to alternate routes.
“We’ve monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed that change is not taking as expected,” the company said.
The tech firm provided regular updates on official Microsoft 365 accounts.
It had earlier directed people to a page on its website for updates, but users complained the page did not load.