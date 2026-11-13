Microsoft users continued to experience disruption on Friday as the tech giant worked to resolve outages impacting some of its most popular services.

Monitoring website Downdetector first showed a spike in users reporting problems with Microsoft Teams in the UK at around 6.15pm on Thursday.

Issues were still being reported at 3am the following morning.

“We appreciate your organisation’s patience and understanding while we work with urgency to resolve this incident,” the company said.

Affected products included instant messaging service Teams, AI service Copilot, Outlook emails and some aspects of its Cloud services, among others.

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