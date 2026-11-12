Users in the UK and the US reported issues with the technology

Microsoft Outlook users reported issues with the platform. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

By Sophie Clark

Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users have reported issues with their email as well as other features as the technology experienced glitches.

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Approximately 3,300 Brits were unable to send or receive emails on the popular emailing platform between 5:20 pm and 5:40 pm on the afternoon of Thursday the 12th. By approximately 7:03 pm, the technology was working again for most people, although 1,337 users were still experiencing difficulties, according to status reporter, Down Detector. Hundreds of other users in the UK reported issues with Microsoft Teams, the company’s messaging and videoconferencing app, and Copilot, the company’s AI chatbot. And, some people also reported issues with the computing company’s storage system, OneDrive. Read more: Microsoft still committed to £22bn UK investment despite data centre withdrawal Read more: Volatile trade as Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang resigns

Microsoft Office users reportes outages across the UK and the US. Picture: Al Drago/Getty

This issue was also experienced at a larger scale in the US, with 130,000 users reporting difficulties with their technology on the 12th. The Microsoft 365 Status account on X provided an update at 6:07 pm: “We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas.” The account added: “We've determined a portion of infrastructure is experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which is likely contributing to the connectivity errors.” Microsoft 365’s X account went on to say the company has “begun redistributing connection traffic across our broader worldwide infrastructure to help balance the load.”

We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 12, 2026