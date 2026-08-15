Middle-aged men 'to lose right to prostate cancer test without symptoms' under controversial new plans
Middle-aged men could lose the right to a prostate cancer test if they do not show symptoms under new plans.
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Guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) grants GPs the power to decide who gets a blood test for the killer disease, according to a letter leaked to newspapers.
Under current guidelines, any man over the age of 50 could receive a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test via their GP.
Prostate Cancer Research said the change is a “shocking betrayal and backward step that will condemn thousands more men each year to a late and incurable diagnosis”.
Former Prime Minister Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton, who was treated for prostate cancer after taking a PSA test, said it was a “backwards step”.
He told The Telegraph: “Screening is essential to catch cancers early when they can be more effectively and successfully treated. Only due to testing, my cancer was caught and treated in time.
“I urge the new prime minister and health secretary to be brave and bold — stop the complexity and confusion and introduce a more progressive and life-saving policy: a proper, targeted screening programme that involves all those at higher risk. Without it, more men will die and more families will lose a loved one. Heed the warnings — this is avoidable and can be done.”
A DHSC spokesperson insisted the policy has not been changed.
It said that the final decision was always intended to be made by a GP.
The statement said that previous guidance had to be “retired” because it was ambiguous, adding: “Every man still has the right to ask their GP for a PSA test and it remains the case that the final decision rests with GPs.”