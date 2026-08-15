Middle-aged men could lose the right to a prostate cancer test if they do not show symptoms under new plans.

Guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) grants GPs the power to decide who gets a blood test for the killer disease, according to a letter leaked to newspapers.

Under current guidelines, any man over the age of 50 could receive a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test via their GP.

Prostate Cancer Research said the change is a “shocking betrayal and backward step that will condemn thousands more men each year to a late and incurable diagnosis”.

Former Prime Minister Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton, who was treated for prostate cancer after taking a PSA test, said it was a “backwards step”.