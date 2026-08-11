Middle-class areas must house more asylum seekers, Andy Burnham has insisted, as he said that Britain cannot only put migrants in poorer communities. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Middle-class areas must house more asylum seekers, Andy Burnham has insisted, as he said that Britain cannot only put migrants in poorer communities.

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The Prime Minister said on Tuesday that the country “cannot have a situation where it’s only the poorest communities in the country” housing asylum seekers. Instead, “all parts of the country” have a role in the dispersal process, where people trying to access refugee status are put up in longer-term temporary accommodation, he told GB News. But shadow home secretary Chris Philp has said communities “shouldn’t be housing illegal immigrants anywhere”, regardless of how wealthy they are.

The Conservative frontbencher wrote on X: “Andy Burnham just doesn’t get it. “We shouldn’t be housing illegal immigrants anywhere – wealthy or not. “Illegal immigrants should all be deported within a week of arrival – to their country of origin or a safe third country like Rwanda. “To do this we would need to leave the (European Convention on Human Rights) – which we should do.” Asylum seekers have been housed at various sites throughout the country, including at former military sites in rural areas such as at Wethersfield in Essex and Crowborough in East Sussex. The Government has plans for more housing at former military sites, subject to planning permission and approvals. The Home Office is assessing whether Barnham Camp in Suffolk could be used to accommodate men aged between 18 and 65. Protesters last weekend gathered outside the former RAF base and unrest has broken out in nearby Thetford, Norfolk, where people are thought to have tried to storm homes linked to asylum seekers. The Home Office is also considering whether it could use a former military site at Bicester in Oxfordshire.

The village of Piddington is set to see hundreds of asylum seekers housed on their doorstep. Picture: Alamy