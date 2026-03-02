LIVE: Israeli strikes kill at least 31 In Lebanon, US jet crashes and new blasts rock Dubai
Iran has vowed it will not surrender and rejected an ultimatum from Donald Trump to lay down weapons.
Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon exchanged strikes as the Iran conflict widens
And a US fighter jet crashed in Kuwait during an Iranian missile attack on an American air base. It is not known whether the jet was shot down by an Iranian missile, hit by friendly US air defence rockets or suffered a technical malfunction.
Live coverage resumes
The US-Israeli war with Iran has entered its third day.
Key developments:
- Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon have exchanged strikes
- Dubai is rocked by further explosions with blasts also heard in Doha - as Brits try to flee
- Drone crashes into RAF base on Cyprus
- UK begins drawing up rescue plans for 94,000 Britons trapped in Gulf states
Qatar cuts ties with Iran
Qatar has cut diplomatic ties with Iran and insisted the regime "has to pay a price".
The Gulf state's foreign ministry said they were no longer engaging with Iran, and accused the Iranian Revolutionary Guard of targeting their civilian infrastructure.
"An attack like this cannot be left without retaliation," they told CNN Iran, adding that Iran "has to pay a price for this blatant attack on our people".
Qatari fighter jets have shot down Iranian drones and missiles, they also confirmed.
US and Israel targeted our nuclear sites yesterday, say Iran
The Iranian Ambassador to the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency has said that yesterday's air strikes targeted nuclear facilities.
Ambassador Reza Najafi told reporters that the Natanz facility, which produces enriched uranium, was struck.
"Again they attacked Iran's peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities yesterday," he said.
He specified that one facility struck was "Natanz."
The Natanz facility was also bombed in June by US B-2 planes in operation "Midnight Hammer".
The UN said the site had been "severely damaged if not destroyed altogether" in the June strikes.
Nuclear watchdog 'cannot rule out' radiation leak
The world nuclear watchdog has said that a possible radiation leak in Iran and mass evacuations cannot be ruled out.
Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency warned the situation is "very concerning" and that they "cannot rule out a possible radiological release with serious consequences."
"So far, no elevation of radiation levels above the usual background levels has been detected in countries bordering Iran," Grossi added.
The Agency say they have reached out to Iranian authorities, but received no response.
The US and Israel claim that Iran is moving towards the development of a nuclear weapon, which Tehran denies.
'We will not negotiate' with Trump, says top Iran official
Iran has launched a series of missiles strikes in retaliation to US and Israeli attacks over the weekend.
Blasts were reported in Jerusalem, Dubai, Abu Dhabi in UAE, Doha in Qatar, and Manama in Bahrain on the third day of a conflict that has plunged the region into chaos.
Top Iranian security official Ali Larijani vowed on X that "we will not negotiate with the United States."
'Several' US warplanes crash in Kuwait
Video shared on social media show a US fighter jet crashing in Kuwait, with the plane on fire and an ejected pilot parachuting to the ground.
The crash happened within 6.2miles of the US Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait. The cause of the crash is currently unclear.
The Kuwait Defence Ministry said that several US warplanes crashed but all crew have survived.
UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper speaks to LBC
UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told LBC this morning: “We have seen attacks by Iran on partner countries that weren’t involved in any strikes on Iran, and countries where there are 300,000 British citizens.
“We have seen attacks that have come close to the Bahrain, UK base. We have seen this escalation by the Iranian regime… That’s why we have said we will provide the support for defensive action.”
Describing the drone strike at the RAF base in Cyprus.
She said an unmanned drone “affected” the airport runway. She said families were being moved to other parts of Cyprus and further assessments were being carried out.
She said there were “ballistic missile sites and launchers that are pointed at Gulf countries.”
“This is about the US being able to use UK bases to ‘deal with’ some of those launchers… as a proportionate defensive action.”
Read in Full: Trump delivers update on Operation Epic Fury
President Donald Trump released a statement reiterating his calls for regime change, making a direct appeal to the people of Iran.
UK will not join offensive action in the Middle East, says Starmer
The UK will not join offensive action in the Middle East but support its allies in a defensive capacity because Iran is “pursuing a scorched earth strategy”, Sir Keir Starmer said on Sunday evening.
“We are not joining these strikes, but will continue with our defensive actions in the region and we will also bring experts from Ukraine together with our own counter drone expertise to help our Gulf partners shoot down Iranian drones attacking them,” the Prime Minister said.
He added: “I want to be very clear: we all remember the mistakes of Iraq, and we have learned those lessons.
“We were not involved in the initial strikes on Iran, and we will not join offensive action now.
“But Iran is pursuing a scorched earth strategy.
“So we are supporting the collective self-defence of our allies and our people in the region because that is our duty to the British people.
“It is the best way to eliminate the urgent threat and prevent the situation spiralling further.
“This is the British government protecting British interests and British lives.”
Trump: US will 'avenge' US military deaths and deliver 'punishing blow' to Iran
Donald Trump has said the US will "avenge" US military deaths and "deliver the most punishing blow" to the Iranian regime.
He said in a video posted on Truth Social that the US is "undertaking a massive operation, not merely to ensure security for our own time and place, but for our children and their children".
He says this is the "duty and burden of a free people".
"These actions are right, and they are necessary to ensure Americans will never have to face a radical, bloodthirsty terrorist regime, armed with nuclear weapons."
He added that "hundreds" of targets in Iran have already been hit and that nine of the country's ships have been destroyed.
Mr Trump said the mission would continue until all US objectives had been completed.