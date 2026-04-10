Can I currently fly to the Middle East and what if my flight is cancelled?
Flight information for UK passengers as Iran war sees long haul flights go on sale and Brits swapping Middle East for holidays in Europe.
Thousands of UK holiday bookings have been changed due to the uncertainty around travel with the Middle East conflict ongoing, a major agency has said.
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Lastminute.com has said that some 17,000 bookings have been modified or changed since the Iran war broke out on February 28.
The fighting, which has temporarily come to a halt after a ceasefire was agreed upon, has seen holidaymakers unable to land in Gulf states and Middle Eastern destinations.Lastminute said that Canary Islands and Sardinia have become increasingly popular destinations as passengers look for easier alternatives, closer to the UK.
British passenger Chris Partridge told LBC that he made a snap decision to visit cities in Spain after his flight to Doha, where he was changing for Vietnam, did not leave Heathrow Airport.
“We were looking for all kinds of options for flights online, but ultimately we decided to leave it and go somewhere sunny in Europe,” he said. “But as I had already got the time off, it made sense to do something and this was the best I could find.”
He added: “It was a bit of a shame to not make it to Vietnam but I enjoyed the time in Spain.”While short haul airlines are expecting to profit from the situation, how might long haul flights from the UK be able to adapt?
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Can I currently fly to the Middle East from the UK?
Most flights from the UK to the Middle East have been suspended due to the fighting in Iran.
The UK foreign office has warned against changing flights in Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, while Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways are all operating on a much reduced scale.
British Airways said on Thursday it had stopped services to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia but could resume services to Dubai, Doha and Tel Aviv on a reduced scale later this year, reports the Independent.
BA will resume flights to the Saudi capital Riyadh from May, but will only fly once per day, rather than twice as it did previously.
British nationals in Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, Palestine, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates can all register their presence in these countries with the UK foreign office.
The situation is subject to change as the conflict develops.
Should I book a long haul flight from the UK in 2026?
Flying long haul is still possible and it might even be a good time to book, with affected airlines such as Etihad putting some routes on sale to try and restore confidence.
Tokyo, Singapore, Sydney, Hong Kong, the Maldives and Bangkok are all locations where you might currently be able to book more cheaply, according to reports.
Some flights are currently taking longer, however, with passage not currently possible over the affected Middle East region and also over Russia.
Can I get a refund for my flight due to the Middle East situation?
Yes, if your flight is EU or UK regulated, you are allowed to choose either another flight or obtain a refund if there has been a cancellation.
Additionally, if your flight is cancelled, re-routed, or delayed, your airline is required to provide a “duty of care” - with regular updates and potentially food and accommodation - if the airline is UK or EU regulated.
Where there is a UK ‘do not travel’ warning currently in place
The UK foreign office has warned against all travel to the following 14 countries:
- Afghanistan
- Belarus
- Burkina Faso
- Haiti
- Iran
- Iraq
- Israel
- Mali
- Niger
- Palestine
- Russia
- South Sudan
- Syria
- Yemen