Flight information for UK passengers as Iran war sees long haul flights go on sale and Brits swapping Middle East for holidays in Europe.

The Middle East crisis has led to a changed landscape of flights. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Thousands of UK holiday bookings have been changed due to the uncertainty around travel with the Middle East conflict ongoing, a major agency has said.

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Lastminute.com has said that some 17,000 bookings have been modified or changed since the Iran war broke out on February 28. The fighting, which has temporarily come to a halt after a ceasefire was agreed upon, has seen holidaymakers unable to land in Gulf states and Middle Eastern destinations.Lastminute said that Canary Islands and Sardinia have become increasingly popular destinations as passengers look for easier alternatives, closer to the UK. British passenger Chris Partridge told LBC that he made a snap decision to visit cities in Spain after his flight to Doha, where he was changing for Vietnam, did not leave Heathrow Airport.

Passengers have reported being turned around on the runway. Picture: Alamy

“We were looking for all kinds of options for flights online, but ultimately we decided to leave it and go somewhere sunny in Europe,” he said. “But as I had already got the time off, it made sense to do something and this was the best I could find.” He added: “It was a bit of a shame to not make it to Vietnam but I enjoyed the time in Spain.”While short haul airlines are expecting to profit from the situation, how might long haul flights from the UK be able to adapt? Read also: Fresh warnings of Russian undersea sabotage risk as UK’s 1,400-tonne explosive ‘doomsday’ ship raises security fears Read also: Russia and Ukraine agree two day ceasefire for Orthodox Easter

Flights to Doha are among those to have been cancelled. Picture: Alamy