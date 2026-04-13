Heathrow reported a 10 percent spike in the number of passengers transferring through the airport last month as a result of Donald Trump's war in the Middle East.

The west London airport said it “temporarily absorbed demand from elsewhere”, as the conflict led to widespread airspace closures.

About half a million passengers per day usually use airports in Dubai, Doha or Abu Dhabi, which are vital hubs for travel between Europe and the continents of Asia and Australia.

Heathrow said a total of 6.6 million passengers travelled through its four terminals last month.

This was a 6.9% increase from the same month last year, and represents the busiest March in its history.

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