Another house in Middlesbrough has been rammed amid the fallout from a fatal car crash on the A66 over the weekend.

Damage at a property in South Bank, Middlesbrough. Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

A vehicle has crashed into a wall outside a house near Middlesbrough, minutes away from the scenes of two fatal incidents in less than a week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police are investigating the damage at a residential property in South Bank, which is believed to have happened in the early hours of Thursday morning. The house is close to the locations of a crash on the A66 which killed seven people - including two police officers - on Saturday, and a house fire in Grangetown on Wednesday, where a seven-year-old girl and her aunt died. Cleveland Police said it has not been confirmed whether there is any link with the latest incident.

Damage to the property. Picture: LBC

Local policing Superintendent Emily Harrison said: “The property was empty at the time and we have not currently received any reports of any injuries. “Officers are conducting inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident. “Our investigation is in its early stages and it has not yet been confirmed whether this incident is linked to wider organised crime.”