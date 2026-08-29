Pc Matthew Blades, 37, and Pc Thomas Clough, 38, died when a Volkswagen Passat travelling the wrong way down the A66 collided with the police car they were in.

PC Matthew Blades and PC Tom Clough were killed in the fatal crash. Picture: CLEVELAND POLICE

By Flaminia Luck

King Charles has written to the families of the two police officers killed in the tragic A66 crash in Middlesbrough last weekend.

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Pc Matthew Blades, 37, and Pc Thomas Clough, 38, died when a Volkswagen Passat travelling the wrong way collided with the police car they were in, also killing all five occupants of the Passat. Police had been following a Volkswagen Passat which had been suspected of being driven with cloned number plates. Hundreds of extra police officers have been drafted in to support officers after the series of recent incidents in the Middlesbrough and County Durham area. Now, it has been reported that His Majesty has sent a letter to the show his support. A royal source told the Mirror: "His Majesty the King was shocked by the devastating events and wrote personally to the families of the police officers involved to express his deepest sympathies for their loss."

Police officers arrange flowers at the scene of a house fire in Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty

A GoFundMe page set up by Cleveland Police for the two officers' families has exceeded £1 million in just three days. More than 38,000 people have donated to the fundraiser for the two police officers, which is close to reaching it's £1.2 million target. The largest donation was £4,000 from the NARPO Cleveland Branch (National Association of Retired Police Officers). Read more: Investigations into A66 crash continue as total arrests reach 17 Read more: House rammed moments before A66 crash 'belonged to victim’s dad' - as five further arrests made

Drawings and floral tributes to Police officers Tom Clough and Matthew Blades, are left close to the accident site in Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty

Football fans will pay their respects to the two constables killed in the head-on crash on the A66 and other Cleveland Police officers as the force continues to investigate a spate of incidents in the area. Middlesbrough FC has asked supporters to pay tribute to Pc Matthew Blades and Pc Tom Clough before their 12.30pm home game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. Middlesbrough FC said in a statement: “Immediately before kick-off, we’re asking supporters to join us in paying respects to Pc Matthew Blades and Pc Tom Clough, the two Cleveland police officers who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty last weekend. “We are also showing our appreciation for the dedication and hard work of both men, and to Cleveland police force in protecting and supporting our local community. “The commitment shown by officers and staff, often in challenging and demanding circumstances, plays a vital role in keeping residents safe and helping people feel secure in their homes, neighbourhoods and local areas.”

Cole Worthy, 17; Theo Rae, 17; Makai Saddington, 18; and 23-year-olds Michael Cahill and Jakub Matusiak were also killed in the crash. The deaths have sparked a string of incidents across Teesside including a fatal house fire and car ramming. Cleveland Police said its officers have been tackling alleged organised crime in the wake of the crash and, on Friday night, said some 24 people had been arrested in the crackdown. Officers said four men, aged 35, 25, 40 and 21, were being held on suspicion of criminal damage with intent to endanger life after a vehicle crashed into a house in Steele Crescent, Middlesbrough, on Thursday morning. They were also being questioned over alleged arson after a caravan was set alight in Atlee Road on Wednesday morning, and a drugs offence. The force said the men were in a vehicle when they were stopped by police on Kingsley Road in Grangetown on Thursday night.

Picture: Social media

Earlier on Friday, detectives confirmed they were not linking a house fire which killed a seven-year-old girl and her aunt to the A66 crash. Natalie McDonald, 34, and her niece, Valentina Foster, died while four other people were injured in the blaze on Wednesday morning – with two men, aged 23 and 31, still in custody on suspicion of murder. The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Cleveland said the past week had been “the most tragic” in the area’s history as he thanked officers for their hard work, but stressed “the outdated and ineffective funding system” for policing “disadvantages” his force. Matt Storey said: “My thoughts remain with the family, friends and colleagues of Pc Matthew Blades and Pc Tom Clough. They will be remembered as selfless, professional and courageous police officers, dedicated to serving their communities. “I also offer my sincere condolences to everyone affected by the horrific fire in Grangetown, which sadly resulted in the deaths of two people.” He said he met the policing minister on Friday, adding: “I have reiterated my request for a better, long-term, funding deal to enhance Cleveland’s response to serious and organised crime. “People in Cleveland have the right to live without the fear of crime and I understand the concern, anger and grief recent events have caused. “I want to assure them that I will continue to fight for the funding needed to improve Cleveland Police’s ability to prevent crime, bring offenders to justice and keep our communities safe.”