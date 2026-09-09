PC Matthew Blades was killed alongside his colleague PC Tom Clough in a horrific collision near Middlesbrough, in which five young men also died

Standard bearers represented every UK force at the service for Pc Matthew Blades. Picture: LBC / PA / Supplied

By Alice Padgett

Hundreds of police officers lined the street at the funeral of a colleague who was killed in a collision on the A66.

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Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Matthew Blades. Picture: PA

Police officers hug each other before the funeral in Hartlepool. Picture: PA

Four officers on horse-back stood guard beside a cordon where hundreds of members of the public were also paying tribute. Before the service, traffic officers in white caps hugged each other as they remembered Four pipers and a drummer processed in front of the funeral car and they played Amazing Grace as the coffin, covered by a Union Flag, was brought in.

Bagpipers lead the funeral cortege through the streets lined with police colleagues. Picture: PA

Emergency services representatives from the North East Ambulance Service and Great North Air Ambulance were also there. Cleveland Police Chief Constable Victoria Fuller greeted mourners at the entrance to the church.

PC Matthew Blades. Picture: Cleveland Police

PC Tom Clough. Picture: Cleveland Police

Policing minister Sarah Jones and Home Office minister Anna Turley also attended. Prime Minister Andy Burnham paid tribute in the Commons, saying: “I also want to send our sympathies to the hundreds of people who will gather today at the funeral of Pc Matthew Blades, including many serving police officers, and we send our thanks to them all for their service and their work to keep our communities safe.” Ahead of the service, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle said: “Today we remember in prayer Pc Matthew Blades, who gave his life in service to others.

Police officers hug each other before the funeral. Picture: PA

“We pray for his family, colleagues and all those affected by these tragic events, and ask for the Lord’s comfort, strength and guidance at this time.” Outside church, Zara Lavender, 30, from Hartlepool, said: “I have come here to pay my respects to the officer, I thought it was important that people came out to show that.”

A police officer holds the helmets of her colleagues acting as pall bearers. Picture: PA

A floral wreath with a message from An Garda Siochana in Ireland. Picture: PA

A former British Army soldier, who asked not to be named, explained why he came, saying: “You can see from the turnout that people wanted to get together. “These guys did not deserve what happened to them – the police have a hard enough job as it is.” Ahead of the service, Cleveland Police Federation chairwoman Lauren Somerville thanked the public for their support. She said: “There’s been over £1.2 million raised for Matt and Tom’s families, which is overwhelming, and a great show of support. “There have been comments on Facebook, we’ve had flowers delivered to our stations.

A floral tribute which says 'Dad' on top of the hearse at the funeral of PC Matthew Blades. Picture: PA

“People have been in touch from Australia, France, America – the support has been overwhelming, and it’s been comforting.” Describing Pc Blades, she said: “Matthew was a best friend, husband, father, a brother and a son, and his family have said the words are not powerful enough to describe how they feel right now. “He has been described as the heart of the family, and he will be remembered beyond words today, tomorrow, and always. “He would be so proud of all of the support that’s been shown from the public and from his colleagues, to his family.