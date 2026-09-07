The council said several schools are expected to close early, and one primary school said it would “ensure safe transit home for all our families”

Theo Rae (left) and Cole Worthy both died in the head-on crash. Picture: Facebook

By Georgia Rowe

A number of schools across Middlesbrough are expected to close early again on Monday afternoon for the funeral of a teenager who died in the A66 crash.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Theo Rae, 17, was one of five young men travelling the wrong way down the A66 when their car collided with a police vehicle last month. The council said several schools are expected to close early, and one primary school said it would “ensure safe transit home for all our families”. Middlesbrough Council said some schools had chosen to close early "based on the possibility of localised traffic disruption leading to delays later in the afternoon". It comes after four schools in Middlesbrough closed early on Friday for Jakub Matusiak's funeral, another one of the five young men killed. Read more: Hundreds of mourners gather for funeral of A66 crash victim as Middlesbrough goes into lockdown Read more: Tributes paid to ‘lovely lad’ with 'zest for life' who died from single stab wound after car crash

The funeral of Jakub Matusiak at St John the Evangelist Church on Normanby Road. Picture: Alamy

Hundreds of people gathered in Middlesbrough’s South Bank for the procession, with police saying it "passed without issue" and with "very minimal traffic disruption". Rae's funeral is set to take place at Teesside Crematorium in Acklam. Outwood Academy Acklam will close at 12.15 pm, Newham Bridge Primary School at 1 pm and Acklam Whin Primary School and Green Lane School in Acklam at 1.15 pm ahead of the procession. Mr Rae, 17; Jakub Matusiak, 23; Cole Worthy, 17; Makai Saddington, 18; and Michael Cahill, 23, were pronounced dead at the scene. The two police officers in the other vehicle: Pc Matthew Blades, 37; and Pc Tom Clough, 38; were also killed in the incident.

It’s obscene that this is happening again.



It is the duty of government to keep schools open, yet the Labour Education Secretary is allowing gang violence to dictate the lives of law-abiding citizens.



Lucy Powell should be ashamed that she has refused to intervene. This sets a… https://t.co/2nnvxGYvzl — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) September 7, 2026

The leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, has branded the decision “obscene”, slamming education secretary Lucy Powell for not intervening. "Lucy Powell should be ashamed that she has refused to intervene," she wrote on X. Ms Badenoch added: "It is also a kick in the teeth to the police officers being asked to defend parents, teachers and children from the very thugs involved in the violence that killed two of their own. "It was bad enough that schools closed early last week, but it is completely unfathomable that the Labour government has not stopped it happening again this week."

Flowers at the Cleveland Police HQ following the line-of-duty deaths of PC Matthew Blades and PC Tom Clough. Picture: Alamy

It comes after South Bank Primary School said it would be closing at 12 pm on Friday “to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our pupils”. In a message posted on social media, head teacher Tammy Cooper said: "A funeral is being held locally at St John’s church on Normanby Road that day, and we are expecting large numbers of people in the area which will inevitably cause congestion and transport disruption in the immediate area. “This decision has been reached after careful consideration of the potential impact on the departure of pupils, staff and families. “We recognise the inconvenience this may cause and thank our families for their understanding and co-operation.”