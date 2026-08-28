Middlesbrough timeline as stabbing and fire follow car crash
MP tells LBC that 'people are living in terror' after 200 extra police sent to North Yorkshire town
An extra 200 police officers have been drafted to Middlesbrough to help investigate after the deaths of nine people over the past six days.
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Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald has decried the unrest in the North Yorkshire town, calling the events a "whole series of utterly appalling acts of wanton criminality".
He added that there was an "underlying cause" that attracts young men in their teens who are yet to be fully neurologically formed.
"They're getting pulled into this appalling set of behaviours and engaging in this performative criminality without any regard for the consequences," he said.
Here are all of the events to have unfolded so far.
Read also: 'People are living in terror' Middlesbrough MP slams escalating unrest following A66 crash
Car crash on the A66
Seven people died in a car crash on Saturday, August 22, on the A66 in Southbank, near Middlesbrough.
Police cars had been following a Volkswagen Passat which had been suspected of being driven with cloned number plates.
But the officers stopped pursuing when the car began driving on the wrong side of the road.
A different police car, which was not involved in the pursuit, was driving on the A66 when the Passat then crashed into it, head-on.
Two police officers died and have been named as PC Matthew Blades, 37, and PC Tom Clough, 38.
Five men in the Passat also died, and have been named as: Makai Saddington, 18, Michael Robert Cahill, 23, Theo Rae, 17, Cole Worthy, 17, and Jakub Matusiak, 23.
Knife attack
On Thursday, August 27, a man was stabbed at an address in Eston, near Middlesbrough, at around midday.
Cleveland Police said that a 39-year-old was assaulted with a bladed weapon, but no arrests have yet been made.
Car hitting wall outside house
Before the stabbing, a car rammed into a wall outside a house in Steele Crescent, South Bank.
Superintendent Emily Harrison said: “The property was empty at the time and we have not currently received any reports of any injuries.
“Officers are conducting inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.
“Our investigation is in its early stages, and it has not yet been confirmed whether this incident is linked to wider organised crime.”
House fire that killed two people
A seven-year-old child and her aunt were killed in a fire in Birchington Avenue, Grangetown.
The fire broke out in the early morning of Wednesday, August 26, and was just one mile away from the crash site, with the incidents said to be linked.
Cleveland Police said that two men aged 23 and 31 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The force said that a 48-year-old woman remains in a critical condition in the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle.
Car fire in Peterlee
Cars were set on fire in Peterlee, County Durham, in a vigil for Michael Robert Cahill.