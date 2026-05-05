We have all seen it before. It’s the fail-safe Shakespeare play destined to put bums on seats, or in the Globe’s case: destined to put feet in the playhouse.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is performed in school halls and theatres across the land: we all remember the story of the amateur actors, the warring fairies and the lovers.

Given it’s been performed so many times, producers are desperate to do something different. In the recent successful production at the Bridge Theatre, it became a modern story filled with trapeze artists and plenty of fun.

This production at the Globe takes the fun to the next level: it’s got bubble machines, live music and plenty of audience participation.

I know what you’re thinking. Audience participation makes my skin crawl too. But this really is wonderful. Audience members are approached before the show starts, so you don’t need to worry about being picked to make a fool of yourself on stage.