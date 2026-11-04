'I know you struggled with my name': First Muslim senator's message to Trump after historic Michigan win
Democrat Abdul El-Sayed's platform included Medicare for All, a government-funded universal healthcare program championed by progressives in his party
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US Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan’s Senate seat on Tuesday, becoming the first Muslim elected to the chamber.
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El-Sayed, 42, a former public health official, focused on lowering costs for working families and reducing corporate influence in politics.
His platform included Medicare for All, a government-funded universal healthcare program championed by progressives in his party.
Democrats seized control of both the Senate and House on Tuesday, scoring sweeping victories in Republican strongholds for the first time in generations as tens of millions of voters delivered a scathing rebuke to President Donald Trump.
"You chose hate, and Michigan chose hope," El-Sayed told cheering supporters on Tuesday night, referring to opponent Mike Rogers.
He defeated Rogers, a former congressman and FBI agent, who entered the race with Trump's backing and sought to falsely portray El-Sayed, an Egyptian-American born in Michigan, as a religious extremist.
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President Trump previously called El-Sayed a "jihadist" during a rally last month, as well as in Truth Social posts.
In his victory speech, he said: "Donald. I know you struggled with my name. So after JD swears me in in January, you can just go on and call me senator."
His victory in the closely contested election marked a breakthrough for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing and denied Republicans a chance to flip the seat of retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters.
The victory comes despite an earlier poll which indicated almost one in four Jewish voters in the state, who voted Democrat in 2024, crossed lines to vote for Rogers.
It followed concerns about his views on Israel and his association with an influencer accused of antisemitism.
Before the result was confirmed this morning, Dr El-Sayed had an angry confrontation outside a polling station in Detroit.
He asked James Matthews, US correspondent for Sky News: "Are you registered to vote in the state of Michigan?”
After Mr Matthews replied no, "So why would I care to have a conversation with you?
"I don’t care what you think or the questions you ask."
Putting his hands on the reporters' shoulders, he added: "You know how many votes I want to get in the UK? Zero.
"I am never running for office in the UK.”
Mr Matthews replied: "This election matters to the world."
Voters in conservative bastions who had propelled the president to his second term in office just two years ago swung dramatically toward Democrats, fueled by deep frustration over the unpopular war with Iran, anxiety over the high cost of living and anger at Trump's stewardship of the country.
Kansas elected its first Democratic senator since the Great Depression nearly a century ago.
In South Carolina, a state that Trump carried by nearly 18 points in 2024, Democrats turned aside his hand-picked Senate candidate.
And in Texas, the biggest Republican state, Democrats ended a decades-long losing streak in seismic fashion, winning a Senate seat and ousting three-term Governor Greg Abbott.
The results will usher in a new era of divided government in Washington, following two years in which the Republican-controlled Congress rarely exercised its power to rein in Trump.