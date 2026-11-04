Democrat Abdul El-Sayed's platform included Medicare for All, a government-funded universal healthcare program championed by progressives in his party

Democratic candidate for US Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, and his wife, Sarah Jukaku. Picture: Reuters

By Alice Padgett

US Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan’s Senate seat on Tuesday, becoming the first Muslim elected to the chamber.

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Al-Sayed on stage after his victory. Picture: Reuters

President Trump previously called El-Sayed a "jihadist" during a rally last month, as well as in Truth Social posts. In his victory speech, he said: "Donald. I know you struggled with my name. So after JD swears me in in January, you can just go on and call me senator." His victory in the closely contested election marked a breakthrough for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing and denied Republicans a chance to flip the seat of retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters. The victory comes despite an earlier poll which indicated almost one in four Jewish voters in the state, who voted Democrat in 2024, crossed lines to vote for Rogers. It followed concerns about his views on Israel and his association with an influencer accused of antisemitism.

Before the result was confirmed this morning, Dr El-Sayed had an angry confrontation outside a polling station in Detroit. He asked James Matthews, US correspondent for Sky News: "Are you registered to vote in the state of Michigan?” After Mr Matthews replied no, "So why would I care to have a conversation with you? "I don’t care what you think or the questions you ask." Putting his hands on the reporters' shoulders, he added: "You know how many votes I want to get in the UK? Zero. "I am never running for office in the UK.”

Democratic candidate for US Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, hugs his wife, Sarah Jukaku. Picture: Reuters