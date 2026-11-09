Donald Trump has attempted to cast doubt on the Democrats' sweeping Midterm victory.

The historic night last week saw the Democrats sweep up Senate seats in former Republican strongholds of Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio, Maine and Iowa.

In a post to his platform TruthSocial on Monday, the US President said: "Does anybody really believe that this “Election” was honest.

"How could the Polls be so wrong??? Some early voting “dumps” were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote.

"It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter! President DJT".

A number of big names including Vice President JD Vance and his own son Donald Trump Jr. criticised Trump for the electoral clobbering, citing the conflict with Iran and the cost-of-living as major factors.