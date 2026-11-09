Trump casts doubt on Democrats’ midterm victory as he questions if election was 'honest'
“Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest,” he wrote on his platform TruthSocial.
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Donald Trump has attempted to cast doubt on the Democrats' sweeping Midterm victory.
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The historic night last week saw the Democrats sweep up Senate seats in former Republican strongholds of Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio, Maine and Iowa.
In a post to his platform TruthSocial on Monday, the US President said: "Does anybody really believe that this “Election” was honest.
"How could the Polls be so wrong??? Some early voting “dumps” were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote.
"It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter! President DJT".
A number of big names including Vice President JD Vance and his own son Donald Trump Jr. criticised Trump for the electoral clobbering, citing the conflict with Iran and the cost-of-living as major factors.
On Sunday, Trump said he was highly unlikely to order new strikes against Iran if negotiations made progress and produced a strong agreement, but warned that the United States had identified additional infrastructure targets, including bridges, should military action resume.
After last week’s elections, Trump said his administration “look forward” to working with Democrats as they prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress.
“We’ll probably work something out,” he told the New York Times.
In that same interview, he told the Times he was “absolutely willing” to accept the results of the midterm elections.
The President faced two impeachment attempts during his first administration, but these went nowhere because the Republicans held the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is needed to secure a conviction.
Yesterday, he claimed he was "only kidding" about making the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship his new Press Secretary.
He made the announcement about UFC boss Dana White on Saturday.
The previous spokesperson, Katie Zacharia, left last month, having served in the role for just five days.