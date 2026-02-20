The Royal College of Midwives said there is a "disconnect" between the number of midwives in education and the number of "secure and sustainable" roles for them

Some 31% said they had not been able to secure a post. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Newly qualified midwives are being pushed out of the NHS before they have even started their careers, sector leaders have warned.

Almost a third of newly qualified midwives are unable to find a job - even though there are "chronic" staff shortages across the sector, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said. As a result, many have tuned to roles in hospitality, retail, office work and cleaning jobs, an RCM survey found. Midwifery leaders said it was "troubling" that newly qualified midwives are being left unemployed at a time when "maternity services are struggling with staff shortages". The RCM surveyed 312 midwifery graduates who had secured their professional registration, at the end of 2025. Some 31% said they had not been able to secure a post. Read More: NHS hip and knee operations cancelled 'for months' due to bone cement shortage Read More: NHS launches investigation after midwives told there is 'benefit' in marriage between cousins

The College warned that financial constraints and NHS recruitment freezes are “pushing out” newly qualified midwives. Picture: Alamy

The College said that many of those who had found employment were working in "less than ideal conditions", with 55% of fixed-term contracts instead of permanent contracts. Some 53% of those in work said they were not working full time. The RCM said there is a "disconnect" between the number of midwives in education and the number of "secure and sustainable" roles for them. The College warned that financial constraints and NHS recruitment freezes are "pushing out" newly qualified midwives before they have even started their careers. Fiona Gibb, director of midwifery at the RCM, said: "These results are deeply worrying and it is troubling that newly qualified midwives, who have worked hard and are ready to contribute to care, are being left unemployed, working in non-clinical roles or trapped in insecure jobs. "This uncertainty is having a serious impact on graduates' wellbeing, with many experiencing anxiety, stress and loss of confidence at the very start of their careers.