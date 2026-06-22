More than nine in 10 midwives say unsafe staffing levels are directly impacting the quality of care they provide for women and babies, according to a major new poll.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) survey of more than 3,500 members found that 93% believe staffing levels directly affect the care staff can deliver, with 77% reporting their ward was not safely staffed in a single recent week.

More than three quarters of midwives have considered leaving the profession in the past year, with staffing levels, safety concerns, work-life balance and the impact on their mental health among the top reasons.

When asked what would make them stay, two thirds said more staff and 61% said more money, highlighting the scale of the crisis.

Robbie Turner, chief membership officer at the RCM, said midwives are not leaving because they no longer care, but because the system will not let them provide the care they want to give.

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